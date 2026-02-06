Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA) Posts Earnings Results

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISBA opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.09. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.53%.

Institutional Trading of Isabella Bank

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Isabella Bank by 116.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 132,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isabella Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isabella Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isabella Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Isabella Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

ISBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Isabella Bank from $34.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Isabella Bank in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Isabella Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ: ISBA) is a community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, serving individuals and businesses across mid-Michigan. The bank delivers a broad array of financial products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet everyday banking needs.

On the commercial side, Isabella Bank offers business lending solutions such as lines of credit, term loans, and equipment financing, alongside treasury management, merchant services, and payroll processing to help companies manage cash flow and streamline operations.

