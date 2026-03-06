Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.28 and last traded at $43.42. Approximately 74,245,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 114,725,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Intel Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $216.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

