Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Price

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GEHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,859,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,992 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 133.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,640,000 after acquiring an additional 514,007 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat — GEHC reported $1.44 EPS (vs. $1.40 est.) and $5.7B revenue (vs. $5.6B est.), and raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $4.95–5.15 (above consensus), a key driver of recent optimism. GE HealthCare reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target to $98 with an “outperform” rating ( ~19% upside from current levels), signalling continued analyst confidence after the quarter. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its PT to $97 and kept an “overweight” rating, citing the stronger results/guidance as support for higher estimates. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $91 and maintained a “buy” call, another vote of confidence from the sell side after the quarter. GE HealthCare (GEHC) PT Raised to $91 at BTIG
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is bullish on further upside — pieces noting the post‑earnings “pop” argue room remains to run, but they largely reflect sentiment rather than new fundamentals. GE HealthCare Technologies Pops, And The Upside Isn’t Over Yet
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure noted — several reports highlight a slide in net margin driven by tariffs and product mix, which tempers the EPS beat and could limit multiple expansion. GE HealthCare Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Net Margin Falls
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes profit fell despite higher revenue — the WSJ and others emphasize the profitability hit, a reminder that growth is not yet fully translating into margin expansion. GE HealthCare Technologies Posts Lower Profit, Despite Higher Revenue
About GE HealthCare Technologies
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.
In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.
