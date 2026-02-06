Raymond James Financial Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.07.

Amazon.com stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum and margin strength — AWS revenue topped expectations and operating margins widened, supporting Amazon’s long‑term cloud profitability thesis. AWS beats

AWS momentum and margin strength — AWS revenue topped expectations and operating margins widened, supporting Amazon’s long‑term cloud profitability thesis. Positive Sentiment: Top‑line beat and core business resilience — Q4 net sales rose ~14% to $213.4B, showing strong retail and advertising performance that underpins cash generation for investments. Press release

Top‑line beat and core business resilience — Q4 net sales rose ~14% to $213.4B, showing strong retail and advertising performance that underpins cash generation for investments. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst responses mixed but many remain constructive — Several firms trimmed price targets or adjusted modeling for heavier AI capex, while a number of analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings citing AWS and long‑term AI upside. Analyst notes

Analyst responses mixed but many remain constructive — Several firms trimmed price targets or adjusted modeling for heavier AI capex, while a number of analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings citing AWS and long‑term AI upside. Negative Sentiment: Huge $200B 2026 capex guide shocked the market — Management said capex will jump materially (largely for AI data centers, chips, robotics and satellites), rekindling investor fear about near‑term cash flow, margins and the scale of the AI buildout. That guidance triggered heavy selling. Zacks: capex shock

Huge $200B 2026 capex guide shocked the market — Management said capex will jump materially (largely for AI data centers, chips, robotics and satellites), rekindling investor fear about near‑term cash flow, margins and the scale of the AI buildout. That guidance triggered heavy selling. Negative Sentiment: Small EPS miss amplified by market risk‑off — Reported EPS missed by a hair (reported $1.95 vs. ~$1.97 consensus), and in the current environment even marginal misses + aggressive spending plans produce outsized stock moves. Blockonomi: earnings reaction

Small EPS miss amplified by market risk‑off — Reported EPS missed by a hair (reported $1.95 vs. ~$1.97 consensus), and in the current environment even marginal misses + aggressive spending plans produce outsized stock moves. Negative Sentiment: Broad tech/AI sell‑off amplified the move — Amazon’s capex news arrived amid heightened market sensitivity to AI spending across Big Tech, producing outsized volatility and premarket/after‑hours declines. Reuters: market reaction

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

