Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 2.5% increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003206.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BBDO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank’s operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.