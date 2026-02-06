ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.32, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.30 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. ESCO Technologies updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 7.900-8.15 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from ESCO Technologies' conference call:

ESCO booked a record > $550 million of orders in Q1, a 143% year-over-year increase (all three segments grew double digits) and said backlog is at record levels, aided by the ESCO Maritime acquisition.

of orders in Q1, a year-over-year increase (all three segments grew double digits) and said backlog is at record levels, aided by the ESCO Maritime acquisition. Strong quarter drove a 35% revenue increase (11% organic), adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 380 bps to 19.4% , and adjusted EPS of $1.64 , enabling management to raise full-year sales and adj. EPS guidance to $7.90–$8.15 .

revenue increase (11% organic), adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 380 bps to , and adjusted EPS of , enabling management to raise full-year sales and adj. EPS guidance to . The Aerospace & Defense segment was a standout with > $380 million of orders (vs. $75M prior year), sales up ~76%, and adjusted EBIT margin of 26.5% , driven by higher commercial OEM build rates and sizable Navy awards (including Virginia-class Block VI and U.K. MOD contracts).

of orders (vs. $75M prior year), sales up ~76%, and adjusted EBIT margin of , driven by higher commercial OEM build rates and sizable Navy awards (including Virginia-class Block VI and U.K. MOD contracts). The Test business continued its recovery with orders up ~17%, sales up ~27%, and margin expansion to 13.8% , and management raised the full-year test revenue outlook to +9–11% growth.

, and management raised the full-year test revenue outlook to growth. Utility Solutions was mixed—Doble showed strength, but renewables (NRG) experienced near-term weakness tied to U.S. tax-credit safe-harbor timing, leaving group sales roughly flat and adjusted EBIT dollars down modestly.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE stock traded up $11.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.91. 135,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $134.78 and a 52-week high of $262.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.38 and its 200 day moving average is $207.96.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. Zacks Research upgraded ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings raised ESCO Technologies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESCO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESCO Technologies

In other news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $653,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,819.32. This represents a 12.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,638.15. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,699 shares of company stock worth $4,778,734. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 891,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,129,000 after buying an additional 183,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 398,926 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 110.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,363,000 after acquiring an additional 98,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ESCO Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record orders and strong sales — Entered orders jumped ~143% to $557M and Q1 sales rose ~35% to ~$290M, signaling stronger demand and backlog that supports future revenue. ESCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Record orders and strong sales — Entered orders jumped ~143% to $557M and Q1 sales rose ~35% to ~$290M, signaling stronger demand and backlog that supports future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and margin strength — Adjusted EPS $1.64 vs. $1.32 consensus; revenue roughly in line with estimates and net margin/ROE remain healthy, supporting the profit narrative. ESCO Technologies Inc (ESE) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings beat and margin strength — Adjusted EPS $1.64 vs. $1.32 consensus; revenue roughly in line with estimates and net margin/ROE remain healthy, supporting the profit narrative. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — FY 2026 EPS guidance was lifted to $7.90–$8.15 (above consensus) and Q2 guidance set at $1.75–$1.85, which validates management’s outlook for continued margin and revenue expansion. Esco Technologies Raises Outlook After Strong First Quarter

Raised guidance — FY 2026 EPS guidance was lifted to $7.90–$8.15 (above consensus) and Q2 guidance set at $1.75–$1.85, which validates management’s outlook for continued margin and revenue expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Company announced a $0.08 quarterly dividend (annualized yield roughly 0.1%), a modest return of capital but not a material income driver. (Company announcement)

Dividend declared — Company announced a $0.08 quarterly dividend (annualized yield roughly 0.1%), a modest return of capital but not a material income driver. (Company announcement) Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and call transcripts available — Management commentary and slides are posted (useful for digging into segment drivers, margins, and backlog conversion timelines). ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Investor materials and call transcripts available — Management commentary and slides are posted (useful for digging into segment drivers, margins, and backlog conversion timelines). Negative Sentiment: Valuation and liquidity considerations — stock is trading near its 52-week high with a mid-teens P/E (~21.7) and recent volume below average, which could constrain near-term upside or increase volatility on any weaker forward commentary.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

