Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.79 and last traded at $70.4810, with a volume of 84715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FER shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.30 price target (up previously from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Ferrovial Trading Up 2.9%

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FER. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ferrovial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ferrovial by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 73.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 6.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 166,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

Further Reading

