Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $24.7320, with a volume of 3598048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Key Headlines Impacting Roivant Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Roivant Sciences this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Insider Activity

In other Roivant Sciences news, insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 1,018,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $22,122,381.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,267,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,005,883.59. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 777,332 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $17,933,049.24. Following the sale, the director owned 16,353,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,266,316.91. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,132,392 shares of company stock valued at $262,349,645 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

