Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $24.7320, with a volume of 3598048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.
Key Headlines Impacting Roivant Sciences
Here are the key news stories impacting Roivant Sciences this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Roivant/Priovant announced positive Phase 2 results for brepocitinib in cutaneous sarcoidosis — a potentially high-value, unmet-need dermatology indication — which investors view as a major clinical validation and upside driver for ROIV. Roivant Announces Positive Phase 2 Results for Brepocitinib in Cutaneous Sarcoidosis (CS) and Reports Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Pulmovant (a Roivant company) completed enrollment in a Phase 2 study of mosliciguat for PH‑ILD — a milestone that derisks that program’s near-term timeline and supports pipeline optionality. Pulmovant Announces Completion of Enrollment in the Phase 2 PHocus Study
- Neutral Sentiment: Market and media coverage amplified the clinical readout, with multiple outlets reporting premarket/early gains and calling the brepocitinib result a potential “blockbuster” scenario — driving momentum but not yet changing consensus commercial forecasts. Roivant Sciences stock soars after positive cutaneous sarcoidosis trial data
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets were already watching Roivant ahead of these readouts; previews and earnings‑focused pieces continue to circulate and may keep trading volatile as investors reassess program valuations and timelines. All eyes on Roivant earnings ahead of key drug trial readouts
- Negative Sentiment: Roivant’s latest quarter showed mixed financials: revenue missed estimates and EPS/quarterly metrics were reported as a miss by some sources, highlighting continued cash burn and near-term commercialization uncertainty — factors that could limit sustained upside absent further clinical or commercial clarity. Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.
Insider Activity
In other Roivant Sciences news, insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 1,018,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $22,122,381.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,267,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,005,883.59. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 777,332 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $17,933,049.24. Following the sale, the director owned 16,353,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,266,316.91. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,132,392 shares of company stock valued at $262,349,645 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.
The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.
