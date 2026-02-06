GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4856 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 16.4% increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

GSK has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. GSK has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GSK to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. GSK has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About GSK

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK’s core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

