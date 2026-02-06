Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.98 and last traded at $79.3130, with a volume of 88102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

