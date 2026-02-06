Financial Comparison: DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) vs. ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH)

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) and DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ZKH Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZKH Group and DoorDash”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZKH Group $8.80 billion 0.07 -$37.28 million ($0.15) -23.57 DoorDash $12.64 billion 6.31 $123.00 million $1.97 93.85

DoorDash has higher revenue and earnings than ZKH Group. ZKH Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoorDash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ZKH Group and DoorDash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZKH Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 DoorDash 1 8 25 2 2.78

DoorDash has a consensus target price of $279.09, indicating a potential upside of 50.96%. Given DoorDash’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than ZKH Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of DoorDash shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of DoorDash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZKH Group and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZKH Group -1.97% -5.72% -2.72% DoorDash 6.83% 9.97% 5.63%

Summary

DoorDash beats ZKH Group on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. It also offers membership products, including DashPass and Wolt+; DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, which are white-label delivery fulfillment services that enable merchants that have generated consumer demand through their channels to fulfill demand using its platform; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels. In addition, the company enables merchants to advertise and promote on its platform to acquire consumers. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

