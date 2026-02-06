Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases New Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,932,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,556,000. Medtronic accounts for approximately 4.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,062,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,165 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 86.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,538,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,765 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 332.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,803 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8,779.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

