Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $77.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $58.70 and last traded at $56.5350. Approximately 1,828,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,839,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Affirm in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and top-line growth: Q2 EPS of $0.37 beat consensus ($0.28) and revenue of $1.12B topped estimates while rising ~30% year-over-year—evidence demand and pricing/merchant traction remain solid. Affirm Q2 press materials
- Positive Sentiment: GMV acceleration: Gross merchandise volume rose ~36% y/y to $13.8B, highlighting increased adoption of BNPL and Affirm’s expansion into more routine purchases. This is a growth signal for future revenue and merchant relationships. Affirm BNPL volumes jump
- Positive Sentiment: New merchant partnerships: Affirm announced a UK partnership with Virgin Media O2 to offer device financing, expanding international distribution and hardware financing opportunities. Such partnerships can drive incremental GMV and revenue. Affirm and Virgin Media O2 partner
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and outlook mixed: Management issued Q3 revenue guidance roughly $970M–$1.0B and reiterated FY revenue near $4.1B; the guidance was largely in line with expectations but offered limited upside, producing a mixed investor reaction. Earnings and guidance summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity: Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm to Overweight, reflecting bullish views on secular BNPL adoption, but the upgrade coexists with mixed market sentiment on valuation. Morgan Stanley upgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Widening credit losses: Reported credit losses increased, a key negative that prompted investor concern because higher charge-offs can pressure margins and profitability as BNPL moves into more routine, smaller-ticket lending. Media noted the stock sold off on this point. Credit losses widen
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation & momentum concerns: Some coverage points to stretched valuation and mixed momentum despite the beat—investors are weighing growth vs. a high P/E and execution risks, which can cap upside until credit trends stabilize. Valuation and momentum analysis
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $19,077,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,475,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Affirm by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,261,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,889,000 after purchasing an additional 618,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.
