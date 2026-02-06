Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $77.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $58.70 and last traded at $56.5350. Approximately 1,828,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,839,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Affirm in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

In other news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $109,440. This represents a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923 over the last ninety days. 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and top-line growth: Q2 EPS of $0.37 beat consensus ($0.28) and revenue of $1.12B topped estimates while rising ~30% year-over-year—evidence demand and pricing/merchant traction remain solid. Affirm Q2 press materials

Q2 EPS of $0.37 beat consensus ($0.28) and revenue of $1.12B topped estimates while rising ~30% year-over-year—evidence demand and pricing/merchant traction remain solid. Positive Sentiment: GMV acceleration: Gross merchandise volume rose ~36% y/y to $13.8B, highlighting increased adoption of BNPL and Affirm’s expansion into more routine purchases. This is a growth signal for future revenue and merchant relationships. Affirm BNPL volumes jump

Gross merchandise volume rose ~36% y/y to $13.8B, highlighting increased adoption of BNPL and Affirm’s expansion into more routine purchases. This is a growth signal for future revenue and merchant relationships. Positive Sentiment: New merchant partnerships: Affirm announced a UK partnership with Virgin Media O2 to offer device financing, expanding international distribution and hardware financing opportunities. Such partnerships can drive incremental GMV and revenue. Affirm and Virgin Media O2 partner

Affirm announced a UK partnership with Virgin Media O2 to offer device financing, expanding international distribution and hardware financing opportunities. Such partnerships can drive incremental GMV and revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and outlook mixed: Management issued Q3 revenue guidance roughly $970M–$1.0B and reiterated FY revenue near $4.1B; the guidance was largely in line with expectations but offered limited upside, producing a mixed investor reaction. Earnings and guidance summary

Management issued Q3 revenue guidance roughly $970M–$1.0B and reiterated FY revenue near $4.1B; the guidance was largely in line with expectations but offered limited upside, producing a mixed investor reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity: Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm to Overweight, reflecting bullish views on secular BNPL adoption, but the upgrade coexists with mixed market sentiment on valuation. Morgan Stanley upgrade

Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm to Overweight, reflecting bullish views on secular BNPL adoption, but the upgrade coexists with mixed market sentiment on valuation. Negative Sentiment: Widening credit losses: Reported credit losses increased, a key negative that prompted investor concern because higher charge-offs can pressure margins and profitability as BNPL moves into more routine, smaller-ticket lending. Media noted the stock sold off on this point. Credit losses widen

Reported credit losses increased, a key negative that prompted investor concern because higher charge-offs can pressure margins and profitability as BNPL moves into more routine, smaller-ticket lending. Media noted the stock sold off on this point. Negative Sentiment: Valuation & momentum concerns: Some coverage points to stretched valuation and mixed momentum despite the beat—investors are weighing growth vs. a high P/E and execution risks, which can cap upside until credit trends stabilize. Valuation and momentum analysis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $19,077,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,475,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Affirm by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,261,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,889,000 after purchasing an additional 618,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

