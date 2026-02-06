Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $924.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.62 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Patrick Industries’ conference call:

Patrick reported strong results with Q4 net sales up 9% to $924M and full-year sales of ~ $4.0B, delivered in 2025, raised the dividend 17.5%, and repurchased shares—supporting capital returns while reducing leverage to 2.6x. Management highlighted meaningful content-per-unit gains across RV, marine and powersports driven by product innovation and model-year changeovers and guided to a 70–90 bps improvement in adjusted operating margin for 2026 with expected operating cash flow of $380–$400M.

Management highlighted meaningful across RV, marine and powersports driven by product innovation and model-year changeovers and guided to a 70–90 bps improvement in adjusted operating margin for 2026 with expected operating cash flow of $380–$400M. Strategic M&A and aftermarket expansion remain priorities: the company added Medallion, QES, Egis, LilliPad and Elkhart Composites, increased aftermarket penetration to 10% of revenue, and now has 500+ Patrick SKUs on RecPro to drive long-term aftermarket growth.

Strategic M&A and aftermarket expansion remain priorities: the company added Medallion, QES, Egis, LilliPad and Elkhart Composites, increased aftermarket penetration to 10% of revenue, and now has 500+ Patrick SKUs on RecPro to drive long-term aftermarket growth. Near-term risks include macro and tariff-driven uncertainty, commodity and wood (Lauan) cost volatility, a strategic inventory build (>$30M added to support composites) that could pressure working capital, and potential EPS dilution from convertible notes and related warrants if stock prices remain elevated.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.56. 14,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $144.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Weiss Ratings cut Patrick Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial set a $126.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,688,715. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 671.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $207,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for the recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured housing, marine and industrial markets. The company supplies a broad array of interior and exterior products, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, wall panels and decorative trim. Patrick Industries also offers engineered composites, adhesives, sealants and insulation solutions that cater to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers across North America.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Patrick Industries began as a small distributor of hardwood and millwork products.

