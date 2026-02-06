Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $227.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Ribbon Communications' conference call:

Ribbon reported record product and professional services bookings , including roughly $50 million of non‑Verizon voice modernization orders across a dozen customers and an increased backlog that management expects to drive revenues beginning in the second half of 2026.

Q4 revenue missed expectations at $227 million (down 10% YoY) due largely to deployment delays (customer restructuring) and year‑end budget timing issues such as BEAD funding hold‑ups, with roughly half the shortfall tied to projects already in backlog that were pushed into later quarters.

The company recognized a ~ $90 million deferred tax benefit in Q4 that boosted non‑GAAP EPS by $0.50 and is expected to yield $15–20 million of annual cash tax savings, while Q4 cash from operations was $29 million and closing cash was $98 million.

2026 guidance is conservative — revenue $840–875 million (midpoint ~1.5% growth) with a slow Q1 outlook of $160–170 million and adjusted EBITDA of $(3)–$1 million; Ribbon completed a restructuring cutting ~85 positions to save >$10 million annually, signaling near‑term margin pressure.

Management highlighted multiple long‑term growth drivers — expansion opportunities with Verizon (and newly acquired Frontier), strong India momentum (>40% growth, >$100M annual sales), the Acumen AIOps platform with customer POCs and an AWS collaboration — which could support durable upside if bookings convert to revenue.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,495. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $329.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Q4 EPS materially beat estimates ($0.59 vs. $0.11 consensus), which supports near‑term earnings credibility.

Company highlights: strong cash flow, bookings driven by voice‑modernization customers, U.S. Tier‑1 service provider sales up >25% in 2025, and targeted expansion into AI and defense markets — these support medium‑term revenue opportunities.

Rosenblatt kept a "buy" rating despite lowering its price target from $6 to $4, signaling some analyst conviction in recovery potential.

Seeking Alpha coverage notes Ribbon's 2026 revenue projection (up to ~$875M) and describes a cautious outlook — useful context but reflects management conservatism rather than a directional surprise.

Full earnings call/transcript and slide deck are available for investors wanting detail on backlog, project timing, and margins.

Revenue missed expectations: Q4 revenue $227.3M vs. consensus ~$241.4M and down ~9.6% YoY — indicating demand softness/late project timing.

Guidance disappointed: Q1 revenue outlook $160–$170M (Street ~$196M) and FY 2026 revenue $850–$865M (Street ~$905M). The guidance shortfall is the main driver of the negative market reaction.

Management cited delays in customer projects and budget timing as reasons for the weak quarter and outlook, adding execution/timing risk to near‑term revenue.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 453.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc is a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s offerings address the full life cycle of voice, video and data transmission across fixed, mobile and cloud environments. Ribbon’s technology portfolio is designed to enable secure, intelligent and interoperable communications in applications such as unified communications, contact centers, wholesale VoIP interconnect and next-generation 5G networks.

Ribbon’s product suite includes session border controllers (SBCs), which secure and interwork IP voice and multimedia sessions; Diameter signaling controllers for 4G/5G policy and charging control; network edge virtualization platforms; and analytics engines for service assurance and fraud management.

