Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Embecta Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ EMBC traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 103,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,776. Embecta has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 8.83%.The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Embecta’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMBC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Report on EMBC

More Embecta News

Here are the key news stories impacting Embecta this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Embecta by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 542.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.