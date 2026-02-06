Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and traded as low as $27.00. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 264,357 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCMD. Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 price objective on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $616.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kristie Burns sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $148,260.15. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 72,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,768.85. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth $497,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 340,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 248.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 683,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 487,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, is a medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of home-use pneumatic compression therapy systems for the treatment of lymphedema and other chronic edema-related conditions. Using proprietary software and patented pump technologies, the company’s platforms are designed to improve patient outcomes through sequential pressure treatment that promotes fluid mobilization and enhanced lymphatic function.

At the core of Tactile Systems’ product portfolio is the Flexitouch® system, a programmable pneumatic pump and garment system approved for home use, and the Aria® device, which features an intuitive touchscreen interface and advanced garment design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.