Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and traded as low as $13.34. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR shares last traded at $13.5725, with a volume of 31,193 shares traded.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Stock Up 2.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd., commonly known as Foxconn, is a leading global electronics contract manufacturer and technology solutions provider. The company specializes in the design, development and assembly of a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, servers and networking equipment. Alongside its core manufacturing services, Hon Hai offers turnkey production capabilities, encompassing engineering, supply chain management and after-sales support for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brand owners.

Founded in 1974 by Terry Gou and headquartered in Tucheng District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Hon Hai has grown from a single factory operation into one of the world’s largest private employers.

