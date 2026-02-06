Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $733.05 and traded as low as $730.02. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $730.02, with a volume of 534 shares trading hands.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $733.05 and its 200 day moving average is $722.89.

Institutional Trading of Zurich Insurance Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group is a global insurance company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Established in 1872, the company has evolved into one of the world’s leading multi-line insurers, offering a broad range of general and life insurance products. With a long-standing reputation for financial strength and expertise in risk management, Zurich serves a diverse client base that includes retail customers, small-to-medium enterprises and large multinational corporations.

The company’s core business activities are divided into two main segments: General Insurance and Life Insurance & Farmers.

Featured Stories

