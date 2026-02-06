SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and traded as low as $25.46. SANUWAVE Health shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 83,752 shares traded.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Up 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $225.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non‐invasive, extracorporeal shockwave therapy devices. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, the company designs and markets its proprietary Pulse® technology platform, which delivers acoustic shockwaves to stimulate tissue regeneration and repair. SANUWAVE’s primary objective is to address chronic and hard-to-heal conditions across wound care and musculoskeletal indications by offering an alternative to surgical intervention.

The company’s flagship product, the PACE® (Pulse Activated Cell therapy) system, is intended for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and other types of chronic wounds.

