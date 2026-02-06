Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 5,249 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1%

VTI stock opened at $337.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $344.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.87.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

