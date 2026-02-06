Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $362.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Eaton has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eaton from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $339.89 per share, with a total value of $67,978.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

