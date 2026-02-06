Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Align Technology from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $218.00 price objective on Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.58.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.30. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 10.17%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 88.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,050,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,393 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Align Technology by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after buying an additional 566,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 35,513.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 545,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,196,000 after buying an additional 544,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $3.29 vs. $2.99 est.; revenue $1.048B vs. ~$1.03B consensus. Strong top- and bottom-line print is the primary catalyst for the stock move. Align Technology Announces Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Record Invisalign volumes and accelerating international demand underpin revenue momentum and management commentary about stronger underlying demand. Align Tech Invisalign Volumes Hit Records
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price-target increases after the quarter — Leerink to $225 and Mizuho to $215 (both Outperform), Jefferies raised its PT to $185 (Hold) — adding buy-side validation and upward pressure on the stock. Leerink Raises PT to $225 Mizuho Raises PT to $215 Jefferies Raises PT to $185
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 revenue guidance came in roughly in line with estimates and the company laid out a 2026 revenue growth target of ~3–4%, which suggests steady-but-not-accelerating growth ahead. That tempers how much the beat can lift longer-term expectations. Align Technology outlines 3–4% revenue growth target for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary highlights improving market stability and DSO momentum — supportive for sentiment but not a directional surprise after the beat. CEO Interview on The Claman Countdown
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure — gross and operating margins declined year-over-year despite higher volumes, which could limit near-term profit expansion and investor enthusiasm. ALGN Stock Climbs on Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Margins Down
- Negative Sentiment: Not all analysts are uniformly bullish — Morgan Stanley’s equal-weight stance and a lower PT reflect caution; mixed analyst views could limit a sustained re-rate absent faster margin recovery or upside to guidance. Morgan Stanley note
Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.
The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.
