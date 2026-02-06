Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Price

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Align Technology from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $218.00 price objective on Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

Align Technology Stock Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $182.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $224.18.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.30. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 10.17%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 88.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,050,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,393 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Align Technology by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after buying an additional 566,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 35,513.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 545,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,196,000 after buying an additional 544,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

