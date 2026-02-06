ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Buys 3,632 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 15,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6%

Honeywell International stock opened at $233.85 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $236.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

