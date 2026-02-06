Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $31.13. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 3,423 shares.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.86%.The company had revenue of $32.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.64.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi is a long-established Japanese business family and brand that today encompasses a group of independent companies operating across a wide range of industries. The Mitsubishi name traces back to the late 19th century and the founding of a shipping firm that grew into a diversified industrial and trading conglomerate. Over time the original zaibatsu was reorganized into a number of separately managed companies that nonetheless share the Mitsubishi mark and coordinate through cross-shareholdings and business relationships.

Companies using the Mitsubishi name are active in sectors including industrial machinery and heavy equipment, automotive manufacturing, electrical and electronic equipment, chemicals and materials, energy and natural resources, trading and logistics, finance and banking, real estate, and food and consumer products.

