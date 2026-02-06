Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,455 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises 1.9% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $27,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,438,000 after buying an additional 375,023 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,779,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 342,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,042,000 after buying an additional 186,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 128,972 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a one year low of $123.71 and a one year high of $223.80.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $249,520.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,945.85. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. JMP Securities set a $245.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.42.

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

