Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $18.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $19.6230, with a volume of 158,343 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.67 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 13.86%.The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $37,933.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 127,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,863.28. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,842,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,109,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after buying an additional 514,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 232,817 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,411,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,217,000 after acquiring an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 150,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 11.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $596.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.01.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.