Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Price Up 10.7% After Strong Earnings

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) traded up 10.7% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $75.68 and last traded at $75.76. 9,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 377,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.44.

The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 374,119.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,196,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,779,000 after buying an additional 2,196,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 206,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

