Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $75.66, but opened at $70.94. Unum Group shares last traded at $73.2340, with a volume of 213,106 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $103.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $572,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,578.66. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $657,090. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52.

About Unum Group

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

