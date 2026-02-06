Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $95.08 and last traded at $89.2790, with a volume of 121275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.

The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

In other Synaptics news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 7,182 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $565,079.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,644.56. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,150. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,906 shares of company stock valued at $698,177 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter worth $6,991,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $25,876,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 632.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

