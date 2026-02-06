Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $131.6530, with a volume of 2149438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.84.

The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Molina Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $51,058.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,563.04. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,709,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.