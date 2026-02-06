Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Takes $662,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after buying an additional 4,730,192 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
NYSE:UNH opened at $268.54 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.94 and a 200 day moving average of $323.01. The company has a market capitalization of $243.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.
UnitedHealth Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a cautious bullish tilt: the street consensus is a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting continued confidence in UNH’s franchise despite recent volatility. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lowered its price target (from $430 to $350) but kept an “outperform” stance, signaling the view that substantial upside still exists over time despite the near-term headwinds. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentators argue the selloff may be a buying opportunity, pointing to long-term growth, AI-driven cost initiatives, insider buying and the company’s historical ability to recover from setbacks. UnitedHealth: Buy The Dip As Multiple Factors Could Drive Strong Long-Term Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Online interest in UNH has spiked, increasing trading attention and volatility — useful context for near-term flow-driven moves but not a fundamental change. Investors Heavily Search UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Here is What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate PR note: UnitedHealth marketing chief Terry Clark was appointed CEO of the PGA of America — a non-material executive move that is unlikely to affect UNH fundamentals. Health care executive Terry Clark is appointed CEO at the PGA of America
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results: UNH posted a modest EPS beat but revenue and margins disappointed; investors focused on a spike in medical costs and management’s cautious tone, which triggered a sharp selloff. UnitedHealth’s Q4 Beat Can’t Stop the Slide: Should You Let Go Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk intensified after reports of a DOJ probe and follow-up regulatory questions — adds execution and legal uncertainty that can pressure valuation multiples. UnitedHealth Group Faces DOJ Probe And Regulatory Questions For Future Returns
- Negative Sentiment: Broker and media pessimism is piling up: some firms issued more cautious forecasts and coverage highlighting margin risk and a revenue miss — reinforcing sell-side pressure. Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
