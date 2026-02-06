Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Takes $662,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after buying an additional 4,730,192 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $268.54 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.94 and a 200 day moving average of $323.01. The company has a market capitalization of $243.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

