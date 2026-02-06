Poehling Capital Management INC. Takes $4.25 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 5.6%

NYSE:KKR opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $155.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

KKR & Co. Inc. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Featured Articles

