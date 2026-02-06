Poehling Capital Management INC. Takes $4.25 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 5.6%
NYSE:KKR opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $155.61.
KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.
KKR & Co. Inc. News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong AUM and recurring-fee profile — AUM rose ~16–17% year-over-year to roughly $744B, and fee-based/recurring revenue remains a major portion of earnings, which analysts say supports stable cash flows and optionality for buyouts, dividends and Strategic Holdings. KKR: Private Credit Fears Create Significant Opportunity (Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Acquisition expands new platform — KKR agreed to buy Arctos Partners in an initially valued $1.4B deal to create a sports, GP solutions and secondaries platform, diversifying fee pools and franchise-level exposure. KKR to Acquire Arctos, Establishing a New Platform for Sports, GP Solutions and Secondaries
- Positive Sentiment: New energy-transition partnership — KKR formed a A$600M strategic energy-transition partnership with HMC, signaling targeted investment into decarbonization/renewables. This supports growth in sustainability-themed private assets. KKR Forms A$600m Energy Transition Strategic Partnership with HMC
- Positive Sentiment: Big data‑center play for AI demand — KKR (with Singtel) closed on STT GDC, a major Asia data‑center deal that positions the firm to capture secular AI/data-center growth. This is a large, strategic infrastructure bet. KKR and Singtel fully acquire data center firm STT GDC
- Neutral Sentiment: Executives downplay AI disruption — KKR management said they aren’t changing return forecasts despite software/AI sector turbulence, signaling steadiness but limited near-term guidance changes. KKR Executives Downplay Impact of AI Disruption
- Neutral Sentiment: Wella IPO preparation — KKR is preparing Wella for a U.S. IPO, which could unlock value but timing and market reception will matter. KKR is preparing beauty care brand Wella Company for US IPO – Reuters
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS miss and rising expenses — KKR reported $1.12 EPS vs. $1.14 expected (miss by $0.02); EPS declined from $1.32 a year ago and higher expenses weighed on results despite strong revenue growth. That EPS miss and margin pressure are key drivers of today’s share weakness. KKR & Co. Shares Fall as Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, AUM Rises Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and technicals — elevated trading volume and the share price pulling back below recent 50‑ and 200‑day averages reflect investor de‑risking after mixed results and a string of large deployments. KKR Q4 Results and Conference Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Deal/approval risk for Arctos — the Arctos buy involves stakes in pro sports franchises and will need league approvals, which introduces execution/timing risk. KKR to Acquire Pro Sports Investor Arctos in $1.4 Billion Deal
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.57.
KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile
KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.
KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.
