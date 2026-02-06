Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Announces Earnings Results

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.6%

CMP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 496,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,813. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point set a $22.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,280,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 379.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 413,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,282,000 after acquiring an additional 354,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 120.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 203,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,676 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc is a global producer of essential mineral-based products, primarily known for its salt and plant nutrition portfolios. The company’s deicing salts are used by municipalities and commercial customers across North America to maintain safer roadways in winter months. In addition, its water conditioning salts serve both residential and industrial users, supporting water treatment systems that remove hard minerals to protect plumbing and equipment.

Beyond conventional salt products, Compass Minerals has developed a specialty plant nutrition business focused on sulfate of potash (SOP), a premium fertilizer that provides both potassium and sulfur to crops.

