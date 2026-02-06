Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.249-5.249 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.3 billion-$40.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.7 billion.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SZKMY traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. 13,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.46. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.71%.The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.249-5.249 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

