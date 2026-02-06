Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $261.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.55.

Shares of MTSI traded up $10.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.98. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $240.75. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $3,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,217 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,215.72. This trade represents a 26.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $1,192,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,820.24. This represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 519,964 shares of company stock worth $99,832,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

