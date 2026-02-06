iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.08 and last traded at $71.0010, with a volume of 1809846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.53.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IJH. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 519,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 220,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.