American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.69 and last traded at $45.0040, with a volume of 8412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on APEI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $811.55 million, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.39. American Public Education had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $163.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. American Public Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 5,909.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.