Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 4161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.0620.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YARIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Arctic Securiti upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

