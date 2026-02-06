Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUHJY shares. CLSA upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Trading Up 2.5%

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) is a Hong Kong-based real estate developer and property investor, widely recognized as one of the territory’s largest and most influential property companies. The firm is primarily engaged in the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and industrial properties, as well as the ownership and management of investment properties such as shopping centres, office towers and hotels. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also maintains an over‑the‑counter quotation in the United States.

The company’s core activities include land acquisition and project development, property sales, long‑term leasing and property management.

