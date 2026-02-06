COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $197.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.79 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 19.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.670-0.690 EPS.

CDP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.87. 563,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.86. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDP shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday. New Street Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Here are the key news stories impacting COPT Defense Properties this week:

Q4 results beat expectations — COPT reported $0.70 FFO/earnings per share vs. consensus ~$0.68 and revenue of $197.4M vs. ~$188.8M, with revenue up ~7.6% year‑over‑year. This demonstrates operational momentum and a clean quarter.

Company set clear 2026 guidance — COPT established FY‑2026 guidance with diluted EPS of $1.21–$1.29 and Nareit FFOPS of $2.71–$2.79, signaling management expects continued FFO growth next year. Higher FFOPS guidance is especially relevant for REIT valuation.

Large new full‑building lease — COPT executed a ~148,000 sq ft, ~11‑year lease with a top‑10 U.S. defense contractor at 400 National Business Parkway, boosting the development pipeline to ~86% leased and supporting future cash flow visibility.

Strong full‑year 2025 results and financing activity — Management highlighted outperformance in FFO, leasing progress and closed financings that prefund development, supporting near‑term growth plans.

Q1 2026 guidance roughly in line with consensus — The company provided first‑quarter guidance that tracks analyst expectations (Q1 guidance range provided), so the quarter itself is not a surprise to the street.

Stock trimmed gains despite positives — Possible reasons include investor confusion over EPS vs. FFO metrics, profit‑taking after a recent run toward the 52‑week high, lower-than-average trading volume, and balance‑sheet/leverage concerns (debt/equity ~1.57). These factors can mute a positive operational beat and keep the share price under pressure.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company’s portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

