ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.11 and last traded at $83.37, with a volume of 13059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

