JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.53 and last traded at $51.5540, with a volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Trading Up 2.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $693.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield. JVAL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

