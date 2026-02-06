Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.16 and traded as high as $17.33. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 4,458 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HURC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Hurco Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 8.47%.The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 57.3% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools and control systems for the global manufacturing industry. The company's product portfolio includes CNC vertical machining centers, turning centers, and custom-engineered special machines under the Hurco and Beta CNC brands. In addition to hardware, Hurco develops proprietary control software that enables machinists to program complex parts quickly and efficiently, reducing setup time and improving productivity.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hurco serves a wide range of industrial markets, including aerospace, automotive, medical, energy, and consumer products.

