Zacks Research Weighs in on CSX’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CSX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $2,498,679.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 170,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,721.96. This represents a 28.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $1,215,774.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,614.10. This represents a 27.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 83.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate slightly to $0.55 (from $0.54), a modest datapoint that supports near‑term earnings upside expectations. Zacks / MarketBeat CSX coverage

Zacks raised its Q3 2027 EPS estimate slightly to $0.55 (from $0.54), a modest datapoint that supports near‑term earnings upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market momentum: recent coverage highlighted CSX hitting 52‑week highs and analyst upgrades that have supported buying interest. CSX hits 52‑week high

Technical/market momentum: recent coverage highlighted CSX hitting 52‑week highs and analyst upgrades that have supported buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Railway industry briefings and company operational notices (Class I updates) are being circulated; these are useful for context but not immediate earnings drivers. Class I Briefs: CSX, BNSF

Railway industry briefings and company operational notices (Class I updates) are being circulated; these are useful for context but not immediate earnings drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets slightly (Evercore to $40) but kept Outperform/Overweight stances — a mixed signal that sustains investor interest while capping near‑term upside. Analyst note / roundup

Some analysts trimmed price targets slightly (Evercore to $40) but kept Outperform/Overweight stances — a mixed signal that sustains investor interest while capping near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Zacks issued multiple cuts to CSX quarterly and full‑year 2026/2027 EPS (examples: FY2026 lowered to $1.84 from $1.92; FY2027 trimmed to $2.03 from $2.05; several quarterly estimates also reduced). Collectively these downgrades pressure near‑term earnings expectations and weigh on sentiment. Zacks estimate changes (MarketBeat summary)

Zacks issued multiple cuts to CSX quarterly and full‑year 2026/2027 EPS (examples: FY2026 lowered to $1.84 from $1.92; FY2027 trimmed to $2.03 from $2.05; several quarterly estimates also reduced). Collectively these downgrades pressure near‑term earnings expectations and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares (~$1.22M) and cut his position ~27.7% in early February — a disclosure that can be read negatively by the market. SEC filing

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

