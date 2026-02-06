Comparing Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) and Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) and Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alps Electric and Ostin Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alps Electric 5.06% 5.32% 2.99% Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alps Electric and Ostin Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alps Electric $6.50 billion 0.44 $249.72 million $3.36 8.15 Ostin Technology Group $39.68 million 0.23 -$10.02 million N/A N/A

Alps Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Ostin Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alps Electric and Ostin Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alps Electric 1 0 0 1 2.50 Ostin Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Alps Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Alps Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alps Electric has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ostin Technology Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alps Electric beats Ostin Technology Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alps Electric

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor. Its products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, Encoder, aspherical glass lens with metal holder, HAPTIC reactor, trimagic converter, current sensor, magnetic sensor, millimeter-wave sensor, GNSS module, 5G NR module, power window switch, electric shifter, sound system, cabin controller, smart door trim, electric shifter, integrated display, premium sound speakers, and customized car products. The company also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services, as well as transportation, storage, and forwarding services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China.

