Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) Price Reaches $91.85 on Top Exchanges

Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Bybit Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $55.66 million and $4.69 million worth of Bybit Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bybit Staked SOL token can now be purchased for $91.85 or 0.00138703 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bybit Staked SOL has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bybit Staked SOL Token Profile

Bybit Staked SOL’s genesis date was September 4th, 2024. Bybit Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,416,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,978 tokens. The official website for Bybit Staked SOL is www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/bybitsol. Bybit Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @bybit_web3.

Bybit Staked SOL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Bybit Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,416,734.79238143. The last known price of Bybit Staked SOL is 91.47896955 USD and is down -10.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,881,823.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/BybitSOL.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bybit Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bybit Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bybit Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

