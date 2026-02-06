Aurdan Capital Management LLC Sells 5,316 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Aurdan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.0% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $367.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $374.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 66.90%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.