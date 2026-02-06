KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Declares $1.90 Quarterly Dividend

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

KLA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KLA to earn $32.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $1,331.03 on Friday. KLA has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $1,693.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $174.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,341.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,136.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.10. KLA had a return on equity of 98.18% and a net margin of 35.76%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,803 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.10, for a total transaction of $12,997,089.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,704,954.10. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.01, for a total value of $2,788,220.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,774,819.54. The trade was a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 20.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 60,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in KLA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

