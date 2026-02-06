BILL’s (BILL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on BILL in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BILL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.52.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. BILL has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.410 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,843,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,386,000 after purchasing an additional 371,265 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,889,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 541,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BILL by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,871,000 after buying an additional 317,014 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BILL by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,166,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after buying an additional 1,421,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in BILL by 96.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,558,000 after buying an additional 896,393 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

